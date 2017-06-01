Automatically charge your clients for your services. This is the easiest way to set up recurring payments.free iphone app free android app
When you run your own business, your revenue equals your salary equals your rent money. Having to wait for invoices to get paid can actually screw with your personal life. Recur helps you automate your cash flow through recurring payments that automatically trigger based on your project’s scope. Your work is worth subscribing for, and now your clients can.
Collect your client's credit card upfront and automatically charge them, based on your billing schedule and project scope.
No more late payments. No more chasing down clients.
You’re in full control over your service subscription. Just set how often it should recur and when it should stop.
Your payments won’t be the only thing that’s automated. We file all your transactions automatically as income.
AND CO is all you need to run your business.
Create invoices fast, (super fast), track their payments and automatically remind your clients if they’re late.
We also keep track of your billing schedules to make sure you’re never late to send an invoice.
